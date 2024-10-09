Tourism department to conduct capacity studies at popular Kerala hill stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to promote sustainable tourism and mitigate environmental impacts because of an overdose of tourism, the Tourism Department is gearing up to launch carrying capacity assessments at popular destinations across the state.

The move comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court’s recent mandate for a study on the carrying capacity of hill stations like Wayanad to assess their environmental impact and infrastructure.

A senior official of the tourism department told TNIE that the department is joining hands with the forest department to conduct the carrying capacity assessment studies at 15 selected hill stations across the state.

Besides this, plans are afoot to conduct a carrying capacity study in other destinations with the help of Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) and Responsible Tourism (RT).