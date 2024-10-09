Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passes away at 86

KOLLAM: Veteran Malayalam actor T.P. Madhavan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86.

He breathed his last at NS Hospital in Kollam, where he had been undergoing treatment for a gastro-related issue. Admitted to the hospital on October 1, he passed away at 10:46 a.m.

Madhavan was known for his versatility, having starred in over 600 Malayalam films throughout his prolific career.

Before entering the film industry, he successfully ran advertising agencies in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. He began his acting journey relatively late, at the age of 40, with his debut film Raagam in 1975.

Initially recognized for his portrayal of villainous roles, he later transitioned to comedy and character roles, earning widespread acclaim for his performances. Some of his most notable films include Ayyaal, Nadodikkattu, Ananthabhadram, Sandesham, and Pandippada.

Madhavan's contributions to Malayalam cinema left an indelible mark, making him a beloved figure among generations of film lovers.

In addition to his film career, Madhavan held a postgraduate degree in sociology.

In his later years, he battled memory loss and resided at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, where he spent his final days. His room housed several awards, including the prestigious Ramu Karyat Award and the Prem Nazir Award.

One notable incident from his later life occurred during a trip to Haridwar, where he collapsed. He was cared for by devotees and later returned to Kerala with the assistance of director Prasad, who brought him to Gandhi Bhavan.

Madhavan was also the first general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), playing a pivotal role in shaping the organization. His funeral will be held at Santhi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram.