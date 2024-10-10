A day after suspension, Idukki DMO held by vigilance team over bribery

IDUKKI: Idukki DMO L Manoj, who was suspended by the health department on Monday following a slew of allegations, was arrested by the vigilance team on Wednesday in connection with a bribery case.

Manoj was arrested for accepting bribe from a private hotel owner for issuing fitness certificate to a hotel functioning in Chithirapuram near Munnar.

As per sources, Manoj, who has been facing serious allegations from within the department and outside, sought bribe from the hotel owner who approached him for a certificate.

Manoj had initially demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe which he later reduced to Rs 75,000 and the hotelier had promised to provide him the money. The DMO had given the Google Pay number of Rahul Raj, the driver of his friend, who is also a doctor, to transfer the money.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint received, the vigilance was observing Manoj and Rahul. After the bribe money was credited to Rahul’s account, he was taken into custody by the officials from Kottayam. Meanwhile, the DMO was arrested from his office on Wednesday. The DMO was suspended on Monday after the health department received several complaints alleging serious offences on his part.

However, Manoj approached the administrative tribunal stating that the order was issued without hearing his version and without conducting a proper investigation into the complaints received.

The tribunal observed that the joint secretary issued the suspension order even before getting the primary investigation report on the complaints alleged against him. Hence, the tribunal issued a stay on the suspension order till October 15, when the case will be considered by the tribunal. It also stated that the government can produce any evidence to produce against the DMO before October 15.