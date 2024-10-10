Coconut prices surge amid shortage of supply in Kerala

KOCHI: Coconut prices in Kerala are skyrocketing, almost doubling in just three weeks with copra and coconut oil prices mirroring the surge. Traders predict further hikes ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

The price spike is attributed to a severe coconut shortage across south India. According to experts, farmers and traders are holding onto stocks, reducing market supply.

“The surge is spontaneous, post-Onam festival. Green coconut prices touched Rs 50-55 per kg from Rs 20-25 last month. Retail coconut oil prices have jumped Rs 70-80, reaching Rs 230-240 per kg,” Talat Mehamod, a trader at the terminal market of Kochi, told TNIE,

“Reports from Vadakara, Kuttiadi and Nadapuram suggest that production has dropped and there is short supply in the market. Procurement by north India-based traders has also increased recently adding to the tightness,” he said.

Copra prices have also risen at Kangayam, Tamil Nadu’s prominent trade hub, with Mumbai’s large business houses procuring substantial quantities, Talat added.

Previously, the huge supply base in Tamil Nadu used to have a depressing effect on the coconut oil market in Kerala as it is the only state to consume this oil for edible purposes.

In Kerala, the peak season for coconut starts in January-February and extends up to June while in Tamil Nadu supplies start coming from March. Traders expect the market to remain firm and steady till March when production season starts in Kerala.

Another factor that could firm up the market further is the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Pilgrims to the hill shrine of Sabarimala take 4-5 coconuts per person as offerings to the deity, and annually more than one crore people visit the temple.