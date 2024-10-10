Himalaya Wellness Company retracts controversial liver treatment claims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Himalaya Wellness Company has retracted its controversial claims regarding Liv 52 Syrup, a widely-used Ayurvedic product available over the counter, after receiving complaints from health activist group CAPSULE Kerala.

The group reported the issue to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), prompting the company to remove the misleading claims from its website and update its product descriptions on third-party platforms, including Amazon.

The company promoted Liv 52 for the prevention and treatment of various liver diseases, including viral hepatitis, alcoholic liver disease, pre-cirrhotic conditions, early cirrhosis, anorexia, and liver damage due to radiation therapy, among others.

“The promotional materials made several claims about the drug’s effectiveness in treating serious medical conditions without adequate evidence. They also contained contradictory statements about the need for physician consultation while being available for purchase without a prescription,” said CAPSULE chairman Dr U Nandakumar Nair.

CAPSULE General Secretary M P Anilkumar said the manufacturer breached several provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act of 1945. Specifically, under Schedule J, Rule 106 in Part IX, advertising treatments for 51 specified diseases is prohibited, with liver disorders and hepatitis ranked 33rd on the list.