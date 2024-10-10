Kerala: When a car theft case became a nightmare

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Movies may make it seem that a career in the police force is glamorous, but it can be incredibly dangerous. Recently, a team from Njarackal police station experienced this first-hand during a nerve-wracking encounter.

It all began in December last year when Sajeesh, who’s working in the Gulf, returned to Cherai, his hometown, to get married. To ensure convenience while travelling, he leased a car.

Later, in April, on the day before the marriage, Sajeesh visited Arattuvazhi Beach to meet his friend. However, on his return, he found that the car was missing, along with a gold ring and three lakhs in cash. Alarmed, he rushed to the nearby police station.

The police quickly launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from various locations. The car was soon spotted with a youngster at the wheel.

“We expanded the search to cameras along the national highway towards Guruvayoor. Footage from over 50 cameras were analysed closely,” says an officer who was part of the investigation.

The breakthrough finally came when officers identified the car in one of the visuals - it had stopped before a shop in Munambam. A police team arrived at the location and learnt that the youngster had left a mobile phone with the shopkeeper, saying his friend would pick it up later.

“So we reviewed the footage again and saw another car arrive to collect the phone. The individual who retrieved it was identified as Shihas, setting the investigation on a clearer path,” the officer says.

With one of the suspects identified, a three-member team led by a sub-inspector was dispatched to Kozhikode to apprehend him.

They arrived on May 9 and coordinated with the Pantheerankavu police before tracing Shihas to Poolenkara, a busy junction filled with shops and a marketplace.