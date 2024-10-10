'No immediate enforcement of child seat mandate in cars': Kerala transport minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has clarified that the car seat mandate for children will not be enforced soon.

This statement comes a day after Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju announced that the rule would be enforced in December.

Ganesh Kumar said, “The transport commissioner was simply referring to the central regulation as part of creating awareness. However, the final decision rests with the government, and at this time, we will not impose it on the public. We cannot enforce something that is not readily available in the market. Car seats for smaller children are available in the market, but some parents have only recently become aware of their existence.”

He also urged parents to ensure that their children are seated in the rear of vehicles while travelling.

Additionally, Ganesh Kumar said that he was not present to discuss the issue with officials before the statement was issued. Currently, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is prioritising raising awareness about child safety in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Act.

The minister emphasised that the Act cannot be fully implemented at present.

“The rules are based on international standards, but our roads in India do not fully meet these standards. We can consider adopting the rules entirely when our road conditions are optimal,” he said.

As per the note from the transport commissioner issued on Tuesday, the enforcement of the car seat mandate will occur in phases, beginning with a social media awareness campaign this month, followed by a warning period in November. Ganesh Kumar also noted that many parents, concerned about their children’s safety, have already started using helmets for kids while riding two-wheelers.