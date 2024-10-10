Thrissur Pooram fiasco: Opposition accuses CM of hatching conspiracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the third consecutive day in the state assembly, the LDF government agreed to discuss and address the adjournment motion of the Opposition, this time related to the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram.

On Wednesday, too, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was absent in the House. Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan accused the CM of playing a role in the conspiracy to disrupt Pooram. The UDF demanded a judicial probe into the issue.

“The government was part of the conspiracy. If they had no role they should have solved the issue before noon. How did the CM who is in charge of the home department not know about this?” he asked.

However, Minister V N Vasavan who answered for the CM said that there was an attempt to disrupt Pooram and it should be brought out in the three-level inquiry carried out.

“The government is inquiring the case with sincerity. Let all the facts be brought out through the inquiry,” he said.

The Opposition tried to corner the LDF for the victory of the NDA candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency accusing that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar acted for the LDF to disrupt the Pooram. However, the CPM through a well-calculated move carried out a counter-attack on Satheeshan advising him to take a lesson from former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala about how to behave well to others.

Presenting the adjournment motion, Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan pointed out eight lapses on the part of the government in conducting the Pooram.

“Even after the procession was stalled in traffic congestion, no action was taken to clear it. Police had placed barricades obstructing the flow of people.

The government had put an inexperienced commissioner in place. Special branch police personnel were absent in the Swaraj Round. Even the mahouts were denied permission. The ADGP conspired for the NDA candidate Suresh Gopi to present him as a saviour of the Pooram. The NDA candidate was presented as an ‘action hero’,” he said.

Meanwhile, LDF member Kadakampally Surendran alleged that at the time of the UDF there was disruption of festivals and police action against the Hindu religious places.