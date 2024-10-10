Vigilance records MLA P V Anvar’s statement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Special Investigation Unit I, which is conducting an inquiry into the allegations of financial irregularities and amassment of wealth against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, recorded the statement of Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Wednesday.

The MLA reiterated his allegations against the cop and submitted documents to buttress his claims, sources said.

The probe was facilitated after State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who also headed a high-level team to inquire about the allegations against the ADGP, wrote to the government recommending a separate probe by the anti-graft agency as the allegations had a Vigilance angle to it.

The Vigilance team is looking into five allegations that were raised by the MLA.

They include removing valuable trees from the camp of Malappuram District Police Chief, accepting a bribe in connection with a case against online journalist Shajan Scaria, misappropriation of gold seized from smugglers, construction of a palatial house costing crores of rupees and general misappropriation of wealth.