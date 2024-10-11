10.48 kg ganja found in bags left at Ernakulam's railway stations in September

KOCHI: Kochi has emerged as a hotspot for drug trafficking, with police recovering three abandoned bags containing a total of 10.48 kg of ganja from Ernakulam South and Ernakulam Town railway stations in the past month.

Unfortunately, efforts to identify those who abandoned the bags have stalled due to non-functioning CCTV cameras at the stations.

The first seizure was reported on September 9 when police on surveillance duty found an unattended bag on platform 4 of Ernakulam South railway station, near the pedestrian bridge.

Officers found 2.21 kg of ganja inside. Two days later, at the third platform, a handbag was found containing 1.24 kg of cannabis.

Following this, the police intensified surveillance during train arrivals at Ernakulam Junction. Officers began questioning individuals lingering on the platforms without apparent reason.

However, two days later, on September 13, a trolley bag was found on the second platform of Ernakulam Town railway station. A dog squad and bomb disposal unit inspected the bag, and found a staggering 7.035kg of ganja inside.

Authorities suspect the bags were intentionally left on the platforms for others to collect later.