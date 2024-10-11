10.48 kg ganja found in bags left at Ernakulam's railway stations in September

KOCHI: Kochi has emerged as a hotspot for drug trafficking, with police recovering three abandoned bags containing a total of 10.48 kg of ganja from Ernakulam South and Ernakulam Town railway stations in the past month.
Unfortunately, efforts to identify those who abandoned the bags have stalled due to non-functioning CCTV cameras at the stations.
The first seizure was reported on September 9 when police on surveillance duty found an unattended bag on platform 4 of Ernakulam South railway station, near the pedestrian bridge.
Officers found 2.21 kg of ganja inside. Two days later, at the third platform, a handbag was found containing 1.24 kg of cannabis.
Following this, the police intensified surveillance during train arrivals at Ernakulam Junction. Officers began questioning individuals lingering on the platforms without apparent reason.
However, two days later, on September 13, a trolley bag was found on the second platform of Ernakulam Town railway station. A dog squad and bomb disposal unit inspected the bag, and found a staggering 7.035kg of ganja inside.
Authorities suspect the bags were intentionally left on the platforms for others to collect later.
“In all three incidents, the bags were found near staircases or tucked under seats. We suspect they were left by individuals involved in smuggling who continued their journey after dropping off the contraband,” a police officer said.
“It’s also possible they abandoned the bags upon noticing the increased security checks.” Despite registering cases and attempting to track down the individuals responsible for the abandoned bags, the investigation has hit a dead end due to the lack of CCTV footage.
“Ongoing renovations at both railway stations have rendered most CCTV cameras inoperative, and those that do function lack sufficient clarity,” the officer said. “We have been unable to retrieve any footage from the areas where the drugs were found.”
Police suspect that the recovered ganja may have been smuggled into the city during the recent Onam festival, a time when the flow of narcotics typically increases.
“Since the Onam season ended, no similar abandoned bags have been reported. While migrant workers are often implicated in such smuggling operations, we cannot rule out the involvement of locals as well,” the officer added.
Back to back
1st seizure was on September 9. Police found unattended bag at platform 4 of Ernakulam South railway station with 2.21 kg of ganja
Two days later, handbag containing 1.24 kg of cannabis found at platform 3
On September 13, a trolley bag was found on platform 2 of Ekm Town railway station with a staggering 7.035 kg of ganja