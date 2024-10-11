Case registered against 10 office-bearers of FEUOK

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against ten office-bearers of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) for allegedly misbehaving with a woman film producer in Kochi.

Those named in the case include Anto Joseph, Rakesh, Sandip Senan, Listin Stephen, Siyad Koker, Anil Thomas, Ouseppachan, Shrega, Century Kochumon, and Maha Subair.

The complaint was filed by an actor-cum-producer following a dispute regarding the distribution of her Malayalam film, produced a few months ago. To resolve the issue, she was invited to the FEUOK office in Kochi on June 25, where she claims the office bearers behaved inappropriately towards her.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 354A, which addresses sexual advances, and Section 509, which pertains to acts, words, or gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

Reports indicate that some of the accused have approached the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail.