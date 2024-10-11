Interference in Kerala politics: Criticism against Annie Raja in CPI council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership has come down heavily on senior leader Annie Raja for her alleged interference in Kerala politics. In the state council, the majority of members criticised Annie Raja in the presence of her husband and party general secretary D Raja.

“The statements made by Annie Raja without consulting the state leadership are against the party norms. It should not be continued and the leadership should step in to stop such activities,” a leader said.

Meanwhile, the party-state secretary assured the enraged members that the state executive has conveyed its opinion to the national leadership in this regard and the national leadership has assured that it would address the issue.

He also stressed that the state leadership would solve any existing internal issues in the party. A section of leaders also severely criticised veteran leader K E Ismail for the issues in the party’s Palakkad unit.

Palakkad district secretary K P Suresh Raj accused Ismail of orchestrating factionalism in the party.