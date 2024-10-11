Kerala gets Rs 3,430 crore as tax share from Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala received Rs 3430 crore as tax devolution from the Union government. The release includes the normal monthly devolution due in October and an advance instalment, said an official statement.

The Union government released a total of Rs 1,78,173 crore to the state governments. Of this, the normal monthly devolution was Rs 89,086.50 crore.

The advance release is in view of the upcoming festival season and to enable states to accelerate capital spending. It will also help the states to finance their development and welfare-related expenditure, the release said.

K V Thomas meets Nirmala Sitharaman

In another development, Kerala’s special representative in Delhi K V Thomas met Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Nirmala Sitharaman told Thomas that she will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a speedy decision on the central assistance for the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide relief.

Thomas told the minister that several other states which faced disasters have already received central assistance. The minister attributed the delay to the differences in the disaster relief guidelines followed by the union and state governments.

The union minister said several rounds of talks were held with the state finance minister over GST. If needed, discussions will be held in the presence of the chief minister to resolve issues. Thomas met the minister at the latter’s office.

Other issues raised at the meeting were to change the ratio of CSS schemes from 6-40 to 50-50.

All cesses and surcharges should be avoided in phases and a certain share of all revenues of the union government should be shared with states. The state sought a liberal approach from the centre on market borrowings. States should be allowed to make more borrowings for development and other activities. The minister said all issues will be resolved at the earliest, said a statement.