Rejoice pet parents! Fly to Kochi with your furry friend from November

KOCHI: Come November, air passengers flying to Kochi will be allowed to bring their furry friends with them. The facility to import pet dogs and cats through the Kochi airport is just weeks away from becoming a reality, bringing much joy to pet lovers.

Union Minister George Kurian inaugurated the newly-established Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) at the airport on Thursday, a significant step towards facilitating the import of dogs and cats, aligning with the government’s commitment to enhance the ‘Ease of Living’ for pet owners.

“The various formalities pending before the service would take a couple of weeks. We aim to start extending the facility to import pet dogs and cats through the Kochi airport from the first week of November,” a spokesperson of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said.

Currently, live animals, including pets, are imported through six major entry points where AQCS stations are located – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The new facility at Kochi airport will reduce the cost and effort for pet owners importing animals into Kerala, offering them a more convenient option.

“Of late, I have been receiving a number of calls from Malayalees, seeking action to introduce the facility at Kochi airport as well. One particular request that stood out was from a young man settled in Britain. His mother had been living with him for the past 10 years and she has a special bond with her pet kitten. The family wanted to fly directly to Kochi with the pet cat, but the nearest AQCS facility was only in Chennai, so they had to travel via Chennai,” Kurian recalled.

On his visit a couple of days later, the airport director shared a presentation of the AQCS project. The minister immediately took up the matter at the ministry level.

“Cabinet minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh gave the go-ahead and then Additional Secretary Varsha Joshi took rapid action which resulted in the quick setting up of the AQCS facility here,” the minister said.

The Union Minister has invited suggestions from various stakeholders for further improving the import and export processes for livestock, fishery products and related activities, which are expected to boost economic activity in the region.