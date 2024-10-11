V D Satheesan accuses CM, ministers of negligence on Hema Committee report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticised the state government, accusing the Chief Minister and council of ministers committing criminal offences by not acting on the Justice Hema Committee report.

He said that they did not act on the report despite knowing that it had mentioned sexual offences committed against women and children.

Addressing the media after Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission to issue notice for moving an adjournment motion on the matter citing that it was sub-judice, Satheesan said the speaker was acting against precedent.

He said the government was on the defensive on the matter and hence a discussion was not allowed on the topic.

“When I had raised the matter as a question, the Speaker told me to bring it as a submission or in other forms. If being sub-judiced was the issue, then even questions should not have been allowed. We have precedents of such matters being discussed here. It's an abomination for the assembly that such an issue concerning women was not discussed here. I am asking whether the assembly has become a ‘Kaurava Sabha’,” he said.