CPM office at Kerala's Kanjirappally to be named after Sitaram Yechury

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be immortalised through a monument in the state, with Kottayam set to have a party office named after the late leader.

CPM’s Kanjirappally area committee office will be named after Yechury, making it the first building in the state to bear his name. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the office in the last week of November.

The three-storey building with an auditorium is coming up at the Kanjirappally Kurisukavala Junction. Its construction is almost over. One of the big area committees in the district, Kanjirappally has 13 local committees under it. Until now, it functioned out of the office of the toddy workers’ union.

The new building will be inaugurated after the CPM area conference scheduled for November 16 and 17. Once the CM’s date is confirmed, an official announcement will be made. As of now, it has been tentatively fixed for November 26.