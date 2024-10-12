Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs President about CM Pinarayi's remarks on crimes against nation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Upping the ante, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said it was his duty to inform the President and the Union government of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “admission” that “crimes against the nation” were being committed in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Khan reiterated his allegation that the CM had “something to hide” on the matter.

This was evident as the CM did not acknowledge his letter, seeking more information on his Malappuram remark, for 27 days, he said. Pinarayi also prevented the chief secretary and the state police chief from visiting the Raj Bhavan even after being summoned as there was “something fishy” in the entire episode, he alleged.

The governor also read out the contents of the CM’s letter to him. “This is a contradictory letter. He is saying that he has never mentioned about any anti-national activity. But in page two of the letter, he says that crimes against the nation are being committed,” he alleged.

“When he (CM) is saying that in Kerala crimes against the nation are being committed, I ask you whether it is my duty to apprise the President and the Central government about it?” Khan asked reporters. He also justified summoning the chief secretary and state police chief as the issue was not a “routine administrative matter”.

They are not welcome to the Raj Bhavan any more, he added. Asked whether he would seek a probe by a central agency into the ‘crimes against the nation’ remark of the CM, Khan said he would take it as a “suggestion to be considered”.

The fresh battle between the governor and the CM began after Pinarayi’s controversial interview to a national daily, which quoted him as saying that money from hawala and gold smuggling was used for anti-national activities. Pinarayi has disowned the statement, and the daily too has admitted that it was wrongly attributed to him.