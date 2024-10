KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has long been labelled as a “white elephant”, even struggling to pay salaries to its staff. But there is now light at the end of the tunnel as the public entity is finally showing signs of revival. In the last one month, 79 out of the total 93 depots have either recorded operating profit or achieved break-even.

“If we take the figures of the last 30 days, 85% of the depots achieved operating profit or break-even. It’s a laudable effort from the part of the employees and officials. Now, they have been given an overall daily target of Rs 9 crore and efforts in that regard have been started,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar informed the assembly on Friday.

The Chief Office (KSRTC Headquarters) recently issued strict instructions to all unit heads to come out with ‘feasible’ proposals to achieve a combined daily collection of Rs 9 crore, a 33% rise from the current operational earnings of Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore. While the average daily earning has risen from Rs 4.5 crore in 2022 to Rs 6.5 crore now, the daily expenditure hovers around Rs 8.7 crore-mark, that includes pension and salaries.

This means, the corporation has to find an additional Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore to stay afloat. Now, it has started clearing the dues as well, albeit with governmental aid from time to time.