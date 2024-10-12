Spread of invasive aquatic plants poses threat to Upper Kuttanad wetlands in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Raising biodiversity concerns in the wetlands of Upper Kuttanad, an invasive plant known as Malayan Hanguana is rapidly spreading throughout the backwater areas of Kumarakom panchayat. The aquatic plant, scientifically named Hanguana anthelminthica, is commonly found in the coastal regions of Southeast Asian countries.

Belonging to the family of Hanguanaceae, Malayan Hanguana is a large, perennial plant that poses a significant threat to local biodiversity and human life in the region. The dense growth of Malayan Hanguana creates ideal conditions for dangerous reptiles, putting human lives at risk.

In 2020, Anoop P Balan, an assistant professor with the botany department of BAM College, Pathanamthitta, and N S Pradeep, a senior scientist with the Malabar Botanical Garden, Kozhikode, were the first to identify the presence of this invasive plant in Kumarakom. According to them, that marked the first reported instance of the plant’s invasion in India, specifically in the Kumarakom-Vembanad backwaters, with the plant primarily establishing itself in the Kumarakom and Muhamma regions.

Following reports of its presence, scientists from the Kerala Agriculture University (KAU) and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kumarakom, recently conducted a visit to the Ithikkayal area in Kumarakom to assess the situation further. The team consisted of P Prameela, professor and principal investigator, All India Coordinated Research Project on Weed Control, KAU, Savitha Antony, assistant professor, AICRP, and G Jayalekkshmi, professor and head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kottayam.

Hanguana anthelminthicas are halophytes that thrive in marshes, partially submerged in water and sprout from buds beneath the water’s surface. These unique plants can reach heights of up to 3 metres. They are distinguished by their long, fleshy, giant leaves that can grow to 1-2 metres tall, emerging from the waterlogged basal rhizomatous stem. Local residents have indicated that the infestation of this plant began as early as 2001 and has since spread to cover an area of approximately 2.50 acres.