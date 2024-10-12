Two years on, Elanthoor human sacrifice accused’s residence a ‘ghost house’

PATHANAMTHITTA: Two years have passed since the Elanthoor human sacrifice came to light. Now, the residence of the accused in the sensational case stands as a grim reminder of the horrific crime.
According to the police, the crime took place at the residence of the accused--Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer, and his wife Laila. They, along with Mohammed Shafi, another accused, were arrested on October 11 in 2022. As the trial in the case is yet to be completed, they continue to be in jail.
Even during the day, people are scared to enter the premises of what has now become a ghost house. The once spacious house and treatment centre belonging to Bhagaval Singh has been overrun by thick undergrowth and creepers, which have even made their way into the building.
Neighbours said that even after two years visitors from different regions arrive at the site to see the “house of horror”. Shafi, a native of Perumbavoor, is the first accused in the case, while Bhagaval Singh and Laila are the second and third accused respectively.
The cases were registered by the Kalady police on August 17 and the Kadavanthra police on September 27m, after the first victim went missing on June 6 and the second victim on September 26.
According to the police, Shafi, a rape accused, brought the victims to the house of Bhagaval Singh and Laila after convincing the couple that human sacrifice would help increase their wealth and prosperity. On October 11, police teams from Kochi and Pathanamthitta started searching for the victims’ bodies after the three confessed to the crime.
The accused revealed where they had buried what remained of the victims, investigators said. They told the officers that they buried the body parts of one of the victims near a banana plant on the premises. Subsequently, six body parts believed to be that of one of the victims, including a left foot, were exhumed.