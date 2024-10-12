Two years on, Elanthoor human sacrifice accused’s residence a ‘ghost house’

PATHANAMTHITTA: Two years have passed since the Elanthoor human sacrifice came to light. Now, the residence of the accused in the sensational case stands as a grim reminder of the horrific crime.

According to the police, the crime took place at the residence of the accused--Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer, and his wife Laila. They, along with Mohammed Shafi, another accused, were arrested on October 11 in 2022. As the trial in the case is yet to be completed, they continue to be in jail.

Even during the day, people are scared to enter the premises of what has now become a ghost house. The once spacious house and treatment centre belonging to Bhagaval Singh has been overrun by thick undergrowth and creepers, which have even made their way into the building.