Panel's directives against madrassas will not affect institutions in Kerala, say community leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muslim community outfits and leaders on Sunday said the apex child rights body's call to stop state funding to madrassas would not impact institutions in Kerala as they receive no such financial assistance in the southern state.

Cutting across their political differences, the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress came out vehemently criticising the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)'s directives, advising the states to stop funding madrassas.

Islamic scholar and Samastha leader Abdul Samad Pookkottur said the madrasas in Kerala are being run by the community at its own expense and they accept no money for the same from the government.

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, generally known as Samastha, is an association of Sunni scholars.

While speaking to reporters in Malappuram, he noted that, like general education, religious education is also equally a right of students.

In India, people have the right to propagate, believe and follow their respective religions, he said.

The scholar said the NCPCR's directive would not impact the southern state as no madrasa here accept any special assistance from the government.

He, however, said many north Indian states have government-funded madrassas and institutions like madrasa board.

"In Kerala, madrassas seek no fund from the state. They receive no special assistance from the government," he said.

"What we have in Kerala is the Madrasa Teachers' Welfare Fund Board which accepts money from the teachers and the government makes a contribution in accordance with that," Pookkottur said.