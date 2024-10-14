Actor Baiju booked for drunken driving 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Baiju Santhosh has been booked for drunken driving after his car collided with a two-wheeler at Vellayambalam junction in the early hours of Monday. Museum police have registered a case.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when Baiju, driving from Sasthamcotta, collided with a scooter rider approaching from the Kowdiar side.

According to police, Baiju’s speeding car hit the scooter before crashing into two electric posts. The scooter rider did not suffer serious injuries but was taken to Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for treatment.