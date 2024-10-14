Actor Bala arrested for defaming ex-wife Amritha, daughter on social media

KOCHI: Actor Bala was arrested by the police on Monday for defaming her former wife Amritha Suresh and their daughter on social media platforms.

He was arrested after being taken into custody from his residence early morning. There was a verbal dual between Bala and his wife over their child over the past several weeks. Bala, 41, allegedly made defamatory remarks against Amritha and their girl child.

Amritha filed a complaint at Kadavanthara police station in Kochi on Saturday. Police registered a case for derogatory remarks against the wife and their child.

Even though Bala was summoned for interrogation on Sunday, he didn’t turn up. Following his non-appearance, police reached his house in Kochi and took him into custody.

As a non-bailable offence was charged against Bala, police will produce him before the court. Bala who befriended Amritha at a music show, later married her in 2010. The couple parted ways in 2019 and their daughter, born in 2012, remained with Amritha. There was a verbal dual between Bala and Amritha multiple times.