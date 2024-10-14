Congress faces deadlock over bypoll picks; KPCC committee meet on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership always faces a deadlock while zeroing in on an appropriate candidate in the elections - assembly or Lok Sabha. This time too, it is no different.
The District Congress Committees in Palakkad and Thrissur districts have openly opposed the KPCC’s “unofficial” decision to consider Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil and former Alathur MP Ramya Haridas in the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly by-elections, respectively. An election committee meeting to discuss the candidature will be held at Indira Bhavan at 2pm on Monday.
The high-power Political Affairs Committee meeting held at Ernakulam DCC office on Sunday did not delve into the by-election candidature. Former Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil had been keen to promote his trusted lieutenant Rahul as his successor ever since he went to represent the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.
However, the Palakkad DCC has been vehemently opposing the entry of Rahul there. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan endorsing Rahul has only added to the woes of the Palakkad-based Congress leaders who prefer to see either former Thrithala MLA and KPCC vice-president V T Balram or KPCC’s digital media cell convener Dr P Sarin entering the fray.
Meanwhile, a senior Congress MP told TNIE that the KPCC’s election committee meeting scheduled to take place at Indira Bhavan will not announce the candidature.
“But the meeting will entrust the top brass to form a consensus on the candidature. The bane of the Congress party is that confusion always prevails when it comes to election candidature. The candidates pull off a victory at the end due to the demerit of the LDF government, through sheer luck,” said a senior Congress MP.
Things are no different in the Chelakkara assembly constituency with Ramya Haridas facing stiff opposition from local leaders allegedly due to her highhandedness. It was due to their non- cooperation, Ramya tasted defeat against CPM’s K Radhakrishnan in the Alathur Lok Sabha election a few months ago.
The other names that are being considered for the reservation seat at Chelakkara are that of KPCC general secretary K A Thulasi, Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan’s wife, and Thrissur DCC secretary K V Dasan.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the election schedule for the Maharashtra assembly election on Monday. The Congress state leadership is anticipating that the ECI will announce the by-elections in Kerala along with it.