Congress faces deadlock over bypoll picks; KPCC committee meet on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership always faces a deadlock while zeroing in on an appropriate candidate in the elections - assembly or Lok Sabha. This time too, it is no different.

The District Congress Committees in Palakkad and Thrissur districts have openly opposed the KPCC’s “unofficial” decision to consider Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil and former Alathur MP Ramya Haridas in the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly by-elections, respectively. An election committee meeting to discuss the candidature will be held at Indira Bhavan at 2pm on Monday.

The high-power Political Affairs Committee meeting held at Ernakulam DCC office on Sunday did not delve into the by-election candidature. Former Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil had been keen to promote his trusted lieutenant Rahul as his successor ever since he went to represent the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

However, the Palakkad DCC has been vehemently opposing the entry of Rahul there. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan endorsing Rahul has only added to the woes of the Palakkad-based Congress leaders who prefer to see either former Thrithala MLA and KPCC vice-president V T Balram or KPCC’s digital media cell convener Dr P Sarin entering the fray.