‘Ensure Opposition’s rights in assembly’: Kerala LoP V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has urged Speaker A N Shamseer to ensure that its rights in the assembly are protected. In a letter to the speaker, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan pointed out instances, especially during the adjournment motion, when the Opposition was not given sufficient time to speak on the issue.

What irked the Opposition was the speaker summarily rejecting the demand for an adjournment motion the other day on the Justice Hema Committee report even without mentioning the name of the MLAs who gave the notice for it.

On Friday, the Opposition requested before the Legislative Assembly to raise the issue of sexual attacks and Pocso crimes following the Justice Hema Committee report being made public.

They wanted the issue to be taken up as an adjournment motion as per rule 50 which would see the assembly being stopped and the issue being taken up for discussion. Satheesan also took potshots at the LDF government which has not initiated a probe following the revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report.

“A team of UDF legislators under K K Rema had given notice to raise the issue of the Hema Committee report. However, the Chair maintained that as per rule 52 (7), the issue cannot be taken up as it’s before the High Court. In reality, certain issues which are of significance to society can be taken up provided it doesn’t affect the court proceedings,” said Satheesan.

A peeved Satheesan also recalled that there was a ruling since November 2, 1987, that the CM and the leader of Opposition can speak whenever there is a need to ensure that the ruling government and the Opposition’s voices are heard in the parliamentary democratic system. He urged the Chair to protect the rights of the Opposition and maintain a non-biased approach.