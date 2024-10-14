Four family members including two kids, found dead at their house in Kochi's Chottanikkara

KOCHI: Four members of a family including two children were found dead at their residence at Kakkad, Chottanikkara on Monday.

The deceased are Renjith, 42, his wife Reshmi, 38, son Adhi, 12, and daughter Adhya, 9.

Renjith and Reshmi were teachers by profession. Police suspect it is a case of suicide. Police also recovered a note from the living room of the house. A preliminary probe reveals that they committed suicide due to financial issues. In the suicide note addressed to relatives, it was requested to donate their bodies for medical studies.

It was on Monday morning when relatives spotted the dead bodies of Renjith and others at their house. Renjith and his wife Reshmi were found hanging to the hooks of the ceiling fans in the living room of the house. The dead bodies of children were found lying on the bed. The cause of their death will be known only after the postmortem. Chottanikkara police registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation into the incident.

The statements of relatives are being recorded as part of the probe. After the inquest procedure, the bodies will be shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.