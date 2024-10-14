Hyena gives birth to two cubs in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A hyena at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has given birth to two cubs. This is the seventh birth in the city zoo this year where it also witnessed moments of anguish when the young ones of a lioness and a grey langur did not survive.

The hyena gave birth to the two cubs on Friday night. With the birth of the two cubs, the total strength of the hyena has gone up to eight. The mother and the cubs are doing well.

According to Dr K R Nikesh, the veterinarian at the Zoo, the gestation period of the hyena is 120 days. This year has been productive for the city zoo with seven species giving birth to their young ones, he told TNIE.

“The hippopotamus at the zoo gave birth to a calf, two leopards birthed three cubs, and macaw parrots and American rhea birds nested three chicks each. A lioness and a gray langur had also given birth, but unfortunately their young ones did not survive,” said Dr Nikesh.

Currently, the zoo has 93 species of birds and animals which come under the large zoo category.