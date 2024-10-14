Kerala actor assault case: HC dismisses survivor's plea to probe unauthorised access to memory card 

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the survivor seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the unauthorised access to the memory card containing the visuals of actor assault and rape in 2017 and copying and transmitting its content. There are eight video files in the memory card.

Justice CS Dias said: "On consideration of facts and the exposition of the law, I am of the definite view that the relief sought in the application are substantive in nature and arise for a fresh and independent cause of action. I hold that the application is not maintainable in law. Consequently, the application is dismissed without precluding the right of the applicant to initiate appropriate proceedings in accordance with law."

Justice C S Dias issued the order on the petition filed by the survivor seeking a probe by a special investigation team by registering an FIR on the unauthorised access to the memory card and pen drive while it was in the custody of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamali, and the Principal Sessions Judge, Ernakulam.