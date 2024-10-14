Kerala: NSS general secretary warns against internal rebel movements

KOTTAYAM: In a stern message directed to the critics within the organisation, G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), lashed out at the rebel movements within the group.

Delivering his speech during the Vijayadasami Day Nairs’ meet, Sukumaran Nair asserted that individuals who had been expelled from the organisation due to financial misconduct as well as those aspiring for certain titles were responsible for initiating a defamatory campaign against the NSS.

“Some were expelled from the organisation after holding prestigious titles, while others were removed for financial misconduct. Some individuals are simply seeking titles without understanding the mission and activities of the organisation. They are actively engaging in a defamatory campaign against the NSS. However, the organisation does not view these activities as a serious threat,” he said.

Softening NSS’ stance towards governments, Sukumaran Nair emphasised that the NSS has always maintained a cordial relationship with the governments, as well as all religious and community organisations.

He also highlighted the Nair community’s influential position, stating that NSS is a force to be reckoned with.