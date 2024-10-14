Lack of awareness prevents public from donating bodies for studies

KOCHI: While cadaver donation has become a topic of discussion after the deaths of CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury and M M Lawrence, experts emphasise the importance of raising awareness about donating bodies to medical colleges for educational purposes.

In Kerala, several known persons, such as assistant film director Anil Xavier, CPM central committee member M C Josephine, and writer and politician Simon Britto, donated their bodies for medical education. More recently, Anil’s family also pledged to donate their bodies.

A cadaver is necessary for first-year medical students to learn human anatomy. According to the Medical Council of India, the ratio of cadaver to students is one to 10.

However, lack of knowledge and proper guidelines, as well as controversies hinder cadaver donation, resulting in shortage at medical colleges.

According to Dr Kumari T K, a professor with the Department of Anatomy at Azeezia Medical College in Kollam, the number of people who come forward willing to donate their bodies for medical studies after death has been increasing.

“Nowadays, more people are willing to donate their bodies after death for medical studies. Some people enquire about the procedure for donation and submit a letter of consent. The public is now more aware of the importance of donating their bodies for medical studies and its impact on future doctors. It is a good change,” she said.

The government medical colleges in Kalamassery and Alappuzha received 20 and 18 cadavers, respectively, last year.

Dr Kumari said more cadavers are required at the medical colleges for the students. “Medicine or anatomy cannot be learnt through theories.