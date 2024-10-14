'No spot booking at Sabarimala this season': Devaswom minister

KOTTAYAM: Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has asserted that spot booking will not be allowed for darshan at the Sabarimala this season. “While there will be no spot booking during the upcoming temple season, no devotee will miss out on the opportunity for darshan.

If need be, Akshaya centres will be set up at ‘edathavalams’ (stop-over points) to help devotees book their slots,” he told reporters in Kottayam on Sunday.

The minister dismissed the possibility of unrest over the decision, emphasising that the limit of 80,000 daily visitors is intended to ensure a smooth and safe darshan.

“The congestion caused by an influx of devotees, as seen in the previous season, created a lot of trouble for pilgrims. It is in this context that we have decided to set the ceiling at 80,000,” Vasavan said.

The minister’s statement comes just a day after several organisations representing Ayyappa devotees, led by the Pandalam Palace, held a meeting in Pandalam and announced plans to protest the government’s decision on October 26.

The group has also vowed to raise awareness among devotees about the continuing apathy of the authorities towards their plight.

Call for improved facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

Leading voluntary organisations have urged the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board to improve basic facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims ahead of the pilgrimage season.

A recent meeting organised by the Pandalam Palace Nirvahaka Samithi highlighted the severe hardships faced by pilgrims, including poor crowd management and lengthy vehicle blockages. The resolution called for lifting restrictions on darshan bookings to prevent pilgrims from being turned away.

Additionally, spot passes should be issued for those arriving late. Another meeting is scheduled for October 16 to discuss measures to enhance the pilgrimage experience.