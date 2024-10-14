Slavery in Kerala, a bitter truth knowingly forgotten

KOZHIKODE: The observance of the 170th anniversary of the declaration of abolition of slave trade in Kerala on October 16 will be an occasion to look back on the horrendous memories of the slavery that existed in the state, a topic has been swept under the carpet for long.

The Prathyaksha Raksha Daiva Sabha (PRDS) founded by Poykayil Appachan will organise programmes at seven places in Kerala on the day to remember the most significant landmark in Kerala history.

Until a few years ago, the slave trade was seldom discussed by historians in Kerala. However, shocking details unearthed by researchers in recent times have forced scholars to take a fresh look at the dark patches that were obscured for long.

“It was the research conducted by the Dutch scholars in Kochi eight years ago that brought to light the unknown aspects of slavery in Kerala. They unearthed appalling details of the slave trade that thrived in Kerala at the time,” said Vinil Paul, a researcher who authored a book on slavery in Kerala.

“There were registers that recorded the names, age, caste and owners of the slaves who were exported to other countries. Slaves from Kerala were given some new names and were mainly taken to Cape Town,” he said.

Vinil said slavery was abolished in Malabar in 1843, which was under the direct rule of the British.

“The rulers of Travancore were constrained to abolish slavery in 1855. The anniversary of the declaration should have been an important occasion as it was the beginning of a renaissance in Kerala. However, only a few organisations remember the historic event now,” he said.