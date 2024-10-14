Ten-year-old boy diagnosed with rare amoebic infection in Kollam

KOLLAM: A 10-year-old boy from Thathamangal village in Kollam district has been diagnosed with amoebic encephalitis, marking the second reported case in the state and the first in Kollam.

The boy is currently receiving treatment at SAT Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Health officials suspect the source of the infection to be a local canal. According to an official from the primary health center, the boy had entered the canal for fishing a few days ago and had an injury on his leg, which may have contributed to the onset of the disease.

"The health officials from the Thalavoor Panchayat primary health center inspected the canal. It is believed the canal might be the source of the infection. An investigation is ongoing, and water samples have been collected for testing. Until further notice, residents are advised not to enter the canal," said Sashikala Mohanan, ward member of Thathamangal village and a family friend of the boy.