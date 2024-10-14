Vizhinjam port set to launch commercial operations on December 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is preparing to move forward with the commissioning of the first phase of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) for commercial operation on December 3, following successful trial runs.

A final decision will be made in consultation with Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, said officials. They said that port operations have advanced significantly during the trial period, and an announcement regarding the commissioning is expected soon.

The trial operations of the port began in July with the successful berthing of a mothership named San Fernando. Since then, the port has welcomed 20 ships.

VISL, India’s first semi-automated container port, demonstrated its capabilities by unloading over 60,503 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) of cargo from the ship.

The port set a new record by handling 10,330 TEUs in a single vessel exchange with MSC ANNA, one of the largest container ships in the world, earlier this month. The most recent ship to berth was MSC LISBON, which departed the port on Sunday.

The VISL is equipped with eight ship-to-shore cranes, including the largest in the category (1,620-tonne) in the country, and 23-yard cranes. The ship-to-shore cranes are used to lift the containers from the ship and place them in the terminal track.

Additionally, the port has received regular International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code certification, solidifying its status as a secure hub for global maritime trade. ISPS approval is mandatory for the service of international vessels.

The permanent certification follows provisional approval granted in March. The marine merchant department, part of the Centre’s Ministry of Shipping and Ports, issued the certification in accordance with the International Maritime Organisation, a specialised agency of the UN.

Recently, the port also obtained its navigational chart from the National Hydrographic Office, which serves as an authoritative guide containing safety information and other documents for ships.