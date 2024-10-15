Doctors’ group launches ‘Active40’ to combat lifestyle diseases

KOTTAYAM: One of the major health challenges that Kerala is facing currently is the increasing number of lifestyle disorders, including diabetes and hypertension, among people in their 40s. The new trend presents a significant threat to the overall health and advancement of society, as this age group is considered the most economically and socially active.

To address this pressing issue, a group of young doctors who founded the online platform ‘MySugarClinic’ to provide comprehensive diabetes care has launched a new campaign called ‘Active 40’. The initiative aims to increase awareness among people in their 40s to tackle the health issue effectively. The campaign kicked off with a six day, 666 km cycling expedition from Kanyakumari to Kasargod.

MP Shashi Tharoor flagged-off the expedition in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Supported by ‘MySugarClinic’ and Free Wheelers Riders Club, the campaign promotes cycling as a practical and enjoyable way to stay active. As part of the initiative, doctors from MySugarClinic, led by Dr Shamnad P, will engage with the public during the cycling expedition.

“Prevention is better than cure. These lifestyle epidemics can only be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. A healthy diet and regular exercise are essential for preventing lifestyle disorders, particularly diabetes, fatty liver, and dyslipidemia. By taking proactive steps, we can effectively combat the onset of these conditions and enhance our overall health,” Dr Shamnad said.

“Cycling helps combat sedentary lifestyles, improves cardiovascular health, assists in weight management, and enhances mental well-being. By prioritising diet and physical activity, we can create a healthier, more vibrant Kerala,” he added.

MySugarClinic, through which people can consult a doctor via telemedicine, was launched three years ago. The innovative system allows users to select a doctor and receive prescriptions in a convenient teleconsultation format, all accessible online. Additionally, ‘MySugarClinic’ provides a calorie counter system and access to a dietician’s service to educate users on the significance of maintaining a healthy diet.

By promoting awareness of healthy eating habits, ‘MySugarClinic’ aims to reduce the reliance on medication by encouraging individuals to consume only the necessary amount of food for their bodies.