Haritha Karma Sena to eliminate inorganic waste at Kannur Central Prison

KANNUR: The Kannur Central Prison is set to become free of inorganic waste as the Haritha Karma Sena takes over waste management. Operating under the name Haritha Sparsham, the programme will officially be launched on Tuesday. This marks the first time a jail in Kerala has formed a Haritha Karma Sena specifically for the collection of inorganic waste, with members selected from among inmates.

The Haritha Sparsham initiative will involve training one inmate from each block of the prison in inorganic waste management practices. Initially, a team of 12 inmates will work on waste management activities within the facility, a prison official said.

“Previously, we faced challenges in disposing of plastic waste in the jail, which houses about 1,000 inmates and 250 staff members. Our goal is to instill a sense of responsibility among inmates regarding inorganic waste disposal,” the official said.

To mark the inauguration, an inmate will perform a magic show to emphasise the importance of waste management, the official added.

The waste collected within the prison will be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company, a government organisation dedicated to waste management. The establishment of the Haritha Karma Sena is part of the Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam programme being implemented statewide. The Haritha Kerala Mission and the Sanitation Mission are providing the technical support required for the formation of the Haritha Karma Sena in the central prison.

In addition to waste management efforts, the prison plans to manufacture various products for the sector, including brooms, cloth bags, and seed pens, all produced by the inmates. Haritha Sparsham also encompasses activities such as jasmine and vegetable cultivation, establishment of a gene bank for indigenous mango trees, and the construction of a wastewater treatment plant.