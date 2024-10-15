ISIS module members behind Rs 30 lakh looting in Palakkad: NIA

KOCHI: Two members of an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) module active in Thrissur and Palakkad districts were involved in snatching Rs 30 lakh from the collection agent of a private finance company in Palakkad in April last year. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted the findings before a court in Kochi while it was considering bail applications filed by two accused persons — M K Ashif and Shiyas T S, both hailing from Thrissur.

The court later dismissed the bail applications. In July 2023, NIA received information about an ISIS-affiliated group becoming active among Thrissur and Palakkad natives by trying to recruit more youngsters. A further probe led to the arrests of Ashif, Shiyas, Sayid Nabeel Ahammed, Rayees P A and Saheer E P.

The NIA probe revealed that Ashif and Sayid were active cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and they acquired physical and arms training at a training centre in Green Valley, Manjeri. Ashif was involved in the murder of an RSS activist in 2008, while Sayid had taken part in a violent agitation conducted by PFI in the state. Later, they moved to Qatar and while working there, took part in the activities of the India Fraternity Forum (IFF) and the overseas wing of PFI. At IFF, they acquainted with Abu Tahir, who later joined Jabath al Nusrah, a terrorist group in Syria.

In 2016 while in Qatar, they were associated with a Keralite named Shihas alias Abu Bara, who later joined IS in Afghanistan and was accused in an NIA case registered in the same year. Both Ashif and Sayid also wanted to join ISIS in Syria and Afghanistan, but due to various restraints, they failed. They returned to Kerala and decided to engage in further activities of ISIS here.

“They conspired to raise funds for furthering the activities of ISIS and perform ‘Hijrah’ by committing crimes as per the ‘Ghanimah’ ideology of looting the wealth of non-believers,” the court order denying bail to Ashif stated.