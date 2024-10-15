Kerala forest dept reveals 2,771 man-wild conflict cases in last six months months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A forest department study on the man-animal conflict in the state has revealed that as many as 2,771 such incidents took place over the past six months, resulting in 22 casualties. Most of those deaths resulted from snake bites (14). While four persons lost their lives to elephant attacks, three deaths were attributed to wild boars and one to a porcupine.

The department rolled out the first-of-its-kind study in a bid to find a lasting solution to the menace that has thrown a spanner in its efforts to take the public on board in conservation activities. The department relied on the data provided by the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) and 36 forest emergency operations centres to prepare the statistics.

According to the study carried out from April 1 to September 30, wild elephants featured in 2,518 incidents, which resulted in 31 people sustaining injuries as well. In more than half of the incidents (1,735), no damage was reported while crop damage was reported in 623 incidents. Property damage was reported in 172 incidents. The pachyderms wreaked havoc mostly in Wayanad, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Malappuram districts.