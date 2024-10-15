Kerala govt to crack whip on unrecognised schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will take strict action against schools that are functioning without recognition from the general education department, Minister V Sivankutty told the assembly on Monday. He was replying to a submission by Kochi MLA K J Maxi.

The minister said the Director of General Education (DGE) has been directed to provide a list of schools functioning without the department’s recognition or are found to be violating rules, within a month. The DGE will also check if these institutions are charging exorbitant fees or collecting huge donations during admission.

Sivankutty said schools in the state should function under provisions of the Kerala Education Rules and the Right To Education Act. In the case of schools affiliated with CBSE and the Council for ICSE, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government is mandatory. Only schools with recognition from the General Education Department can conduct classes from pre-primary to the Plus-II level.

Referring to the recent incident in Kochi where a teacher of a playschool caned a three-year-old boy, Sivankutty said action will be taken against the school if it is found to be functioning without the government’s recognition.