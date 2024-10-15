Kerala HC awards life imprisonment to seven convicts for DYFI man's murder in 2015

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to seven convicts in a case relating to the murder of DYFI activist C K Shibin of Thooneri in Nadapuram, Kozhikode, in 2015.

The court awarded life imprisonment to the first accused Ismail, his brother and second accused Muneer, the fourth accused Siddique, the fifth accused Muhammed Anees, sixth accused Shuhaib, 15th accused Jasim and the 16th accused Samad.

The court also directed the convicts to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. Out of the fine realised, Rs 5 lakh shall be paid to the parents and the balance shall be paid equally to those injured in the incident.

The Bench passed the order on an appeal filed by the state government against the order of the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court acquitting all accused persons in the case.