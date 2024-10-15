Swell surge warning issued for Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram coasts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a swell surge warning for the Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram coasts and an alert for other coasts in the state on Tuesday afternoon. High waves up to 2 m can be expected at places with warnings. They have advised against the exit and entry of small boats on the coastline and beach activities on these coasts.

Orange alert: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Malappuram and Kannur due to forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A yellow warning has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod. Rain or thundershowers are expected across many areas of Kerala until October 20.

On Monday, an orange alert was issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, while a yellow alert was placed for Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

There were reports that a minor landslide occurred in forest area in Peruva in Kannur. The highest recorded rainfall included 4 cm each in Punalur, Parambikulam, and Chittur, followed by 3 cm in Kanjirappally and Peerumedu. The IMD anticipates the onset of the Northeast monsoon and the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon within the next four days.