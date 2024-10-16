Actor Jayasurya appears for questioning

Next, she spoke about a certain incident that happened in the secretariat in 2008. First, we only got 2 hours’ permission to shoot the song cuts, that too outside the place. So, how did she enter the second floor?” asked Jayasurya. “It’s alarming that people are making such false accusations against anyone. At least I have a platform to make my case. Many others don’t have this. It could shatter many families,” he added.

Jayasurya was scheduled to appear at the station at 10 am. However, he arrived early at 8.15 am.

The interrogation wrapped up before 11.30 am. Jayasurya said that he planned to fight the case legally. He also mentioned that no formal arrest had been made, and anticipatory bail was deemed unnecessary since the offence was bailable. “I can’t tell what I said inside. I can’t disclose everything. All I would like to say is that I am completely denying all these baseless allegations,” added Jayasurya.