KANNUR: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was found dead at his government quarters at Pallikkunnu on Tuesday, a day after he was publicly admonished by Kannur District Panchayat president P P Divya during his farewell function.

The death sparked a major political controversy and led to a slew of protests. While the Congress urged the CPM to sack Divya if it “had an iota of humanity left”, parties, including Congress, IUML, and BJP, staged protest before Babu’s body was shifted to the GMCH, Pariyaram, for an autopsy.

The function was organised for Babu who was scheduled to leave Kannur on Monday night to take charge as ADM in Pathanamthitta, his hometown. Several people, including the district collector and reporters, were in attendance. At the function, Divya, who was not an invitee, spoke disparagingly about the ADM, questioning his integrity over issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to a petrol pump at Chengalayi.

Minister says late official was ‘efficient, honest civil servant’

Divya said her request to issue the NOC was not heeded, but the certificate was given later. Divya said she knew what went behind the developments, hinting at irregularity on the ADM’s part. She also asked Babu to be “more truthful” in his new assignment.

Leaving the venue before handing over the memento to Babu, Divya said she had “definite reasons”, which she will reveal in two days. Babu had been visibly upset after the incident.

His death came to light after his family members, who were waiting for him at the railway station on Tuesday, contacted the staff in Kannur after failing to get hold of him over the phone. The staff who went to Babu’s quarters found him hanging.

After news broke, protests were held at the quarters and later in front of the district panchayat office demanding Divya’s removal from the president post. BJP workers barged into the office, Congress and IUML workers clashed with the police.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran demanded that besides sacking Divya, a case of abetment of suicide also be charged against her.