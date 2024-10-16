DGP report questions ADGP Ajith Kumar’s intent on RSS meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening up Pandora’s box for the state government, the report of the DGP-led high-level team that probed the allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar carries his serious allegation that Intelligence ADGP P Vijayan was involved in gold smuggling at Karipur airport. The report also questioned Ajith Kumar’s intention on meeting with RSS leaders.
“He (Ajith Kumar) stated that Sujith Das informed him about the details concerning the involvement of P Vijayan, a former IG in the ATS, as well as some members of the ATS in gold smuggling at Karipur Airport,” said the report.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday tabled two reports of the high-level probe team that conducted an inquiry into the allegations against Ajith Kumar, before the assembly. The report questioned the intention behind the officer’s secret meeting with an RSS leader in Thrissur in April 2023, citing the meeting with RSS general secretary Dettatreya Hosabale was held during a camp organised by the RSS, exclusively meant for its members.
The report also referred to media articles that said the ADGP met RSS leaders seeking their help to get the President’s Medal for distinguished service and for inclusion of his name in the next UPSC list for the post of State Police Chief. The inquiry team did not get any evidence to prove or disprove the same, the report said, and added that if any such favours were sought, it is a clear violation of All India Service Rules.
The report said it could not confirm Ajith’s claim that the meeting was a courtesy call and for purely private purposes. Ajith had also testified that the meeting was done to build a rapport with RSS leaders to ensure their interventions, which could help him perform his duties as Law and Order ADGP.
The report said the camp was held in a closed premise and the ADGP was not an invitee nor was the function open to the public. The ADGP was accompanied by Jayakumar, an RSS office-bearer, who was also his friend, and Unnirajan, a retired IPS officer.
“The above meetings were neither part of his official duty as ADGP Law and Order in dealing with any law and order issues nor investigation of any case or as part of any other inquiry. The meetings were also not part of any private/family function in which he was an invitee,” it said.
The highly controversial remark on Intelligence ADGP Vijayan was carried in the second report. Ajith Kumar made the remark when he gave statement before the inquiry team. Ajith said it was former Malappuram SP Sujith S Das, who had provided him the information regarding the involvement of Vijayan, who was then heading ATS, and some officers of the ATS, in gold smuggling.
The content of the report throws a glimpse of factional feud prevailing in the top echelons of the force. While stating about his relation with a person named Mujeeb, whom P V Anvar MLA had mentioned in his complaint, Ajith said Mujeeb had friendship with other officers, including Vijayan. During Covid, P Vijayan and Mujeeb jointly initiated a programme to supply free food to those affected, the report quoted Ajith.
The report said Sujith S Das gave statement that SPs —C Mohanachandran and Vikraman — and some other officers were behind the allegations raised by the MLA. It also mentioned that transferring Mami missing case to the SIT by Ajith was suspicious.
However, the report gave a sort of clean chit to Ajith in other allegations that were raised by P V Anvar MLA. The MLA had raised 40 allegations against the ADGP of which 12 were handed over to the Vigilance as the charges could attract provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. The report said there was no proof to substantiate the allegation that murder of a youth in Edavanna police station was carried out on the directions of the ADGP. It also rubbished the phone call-tapping allegations.