DGP report questions ADGP Ajith Kumar’s intent on RSS meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening up Pandora’s box for the state government, the report of the DGP-led high-level team that probed the allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar carries his serious allegation that Intelligence ADGP P Vijayan was involved in gold smuggling at Karipur airport. The report also questioned Ajith Kumar’s intention on meeting with RSS leaders.

“He (Ajith Kumar) stated that Sujith Das informed him about the details concerning the involvement of P Vijayan, a former IG in the ATS, as well as some members of the ATS in gold smuggling at Karipur Airport,” said the report.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday tabled two reports of the high-level probe team that conducted an inquiry into the allegations against Ajith Kumar, before the assembly. The report questioned the intention behind the officer’s secret meeting with an RSS leader in Thrissur in April 2023, citing the meeting with RSS general secretary Dettatreya Hosabale was held during a camp organised by the RSS, exclusively meant for its members.

The report also referred to media articles that said the ADGP met RSS leaders seeking their help to get the President’s Medal for distinguished service and for inclusion of his name in the next UPSC list for the post of State Police Chief. The inquiry team did not get any evidence to prove or disprove the same, the report said, and added that if any such favours were sought, it is a clear violation of All India Service Rules.

The report said it could not confirm Ajith’s claim that the meeting was a courtesy call and for purely private purposes. Ajith had also testified that the meeting was done to build a rapport with RSS leaders to ensure their interventions, which could help him perform his duties as Law and Order ADGP.

The report said the camp was held in a closed premise and the ADGP was not an invitee nor was the function open to the public. The ADGP was accompanied by Jayakumar, an RSS office-bearer, who was also his friend, and Unnirajan, a retired IPS officer.