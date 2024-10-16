Growing snake-bite deaths: Forest dept blames delayed aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several people died because of snake bite in the state this year. Majority of these deaths happened in September, mostly due to cobra and Russell’s viper bites. The forest department has cited delays in ensuring timely treatment and wrong treatment, thereby wasting precious time, as the reasons for the loss of lives.
While close to 110 varieties of snakes are found in Kerala, only a handful of them are venomous. The ‘big four’ -- spectacled cobra, common krait, saw-scaled viper, and Russell’s viper -- come under a highly venomous category, which is the major cause of snake-bite deaths in the state.
A week ago, P Shibu, a snake rescuer belonging to Killipalam in Thiruvananthapuram, was bitten by a cobra while releasing it in the Kallar forest under the Paruthippally forest range in Thiruvananthapuram district. The snake bit the 39-year-old SARPA (Snake Awareness, Rescue and Protection App) volunteer through the plastic sack in which it was held. The forest department staffer could not be saved despite being administered with 10 vials of anti-snake venom at Vithura itself before he was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Initially, Shibu showed improvement but he later succumbed to a heart attack.
A few days ago, Iritty resident Saumya Sabu had reported in the Facebook group ‘Snakes of Kerala’ a harrowing experience she faced at her home in Kannur district. She rocked her 10-month-old baby to sleep in the bed and went to the kitchen. A few moments later, the baby’s grandmother saw a krait underneath the pillow Saumya had lain on.
Assistant conservator of forests and the state nodal officer for snake rescue Y Muhammed Anvar told TNIE that this is the time when the ‘big four’ venture out from their burrows. “It’s during October that kraits are seen in the open, looking for partners to mate. Cobra and Russell’s viper will follow during November-December. By January, they will be laying eggs, and by early March, they will start hatching. Due to climate change, there have been instances of these highly venomous snakes laying eggs early. Forest department’s aim is to bring down the number of casualties to zero within the next few years,” Anvar said.
He pointed out that post Covid, all medical colleges and taluk hospital headquarters have been equipped with anti-snake venom as well as ventilator support.
The forest department has been running social media campaigns on steps required during the rainy season to create awareness among the general public.