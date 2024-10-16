Growing snake-bite deaths: Forest dept blames delayed aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several people died because of snake bite in the state this year. Majority of these deaths happened in September, mostly due to cobra and Russell’s viper bites. The forest department has cited delays in ensuring timely treatment and wrong treatment, thereby wasting precious time, as the reasons for the loss of lives.

While close to 110 varieties of snakes are found in Kerala, only a handful of them are venomous. The ‘big four’ -- spectacled cobra, common krait, saw-scaled viper, and Russell’s viper -- come under a highly venomous category, which is the major cause of snake-bite deaths in the state.

A week ago, P Shibu, a snake rescuer belonging to Killipalam in Thiruvananthapuram, was bitten by a cobra while releasing it in the Kallar forest under the Paruthippally forest range in Thiruvananthapuram district. The snake bit the 39-year-old SARPA (Snake Awareness, Rescue and Protection App) volunteer through the plastic sack in which it was held. The forest department staffer could not be saved despite being administered with 10 vials of anti-snake venom at Vithura itself before he was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Initially, Shibu showed improvement but he later succumbed to a heart attack.