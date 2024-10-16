Kerala congress fields Rahul, Ramya ; Pradeep, Binumol in CPM list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Well-prepared, the Congress has announced Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil and former MP Ramya Haridas as candidates for the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies, respectively. The CPM and the BJP are set to soon declare their candidates too.

The CPM state secretariat on Wednesday will finalise the party candidates. While Chelakkara is CPM’s sitting seat, Palakkad is seen as a challenge for the party as it finished third in the 2021 election. In Chelakkara, the party is actively considering former Chelakkara MLA U R Pradeep. The party is of the view that a familiar face would make the task easier.

In Palakkad, the CPM has reportedly zeroed in on local leader K Binumol, daughter-in-law of late CPM leader Imbichibava, as its candidate. Other probable candidates include district panchayat member Advocate Safdar, late leader Rasheed Kanicheri’s son Nithin Kanicheri and DYFI state president V Vaseef.

“In 2021 it was a peculiar situation in Palakkad with E Sreedharan as BJP candidate,” CPM central committee member A K Balan told TNIE. “This time we will present an ideal candidate whom the voters can’t reject and the contest will be between CPM and the Congress,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is all set to present state general secretary C Krishnakumar as its candidate in Palakkad. He finished second in Malampuzha constituency in the 2021 election. Though the names of state president K Surendran and senior leader Shobha Surendran are included in the list of probable candidates, it is learnt that the two have informed the national leadership of their reluctance to contest the polls.

In Chelakkara, BJP is considering members of Thiruvilwamala panchayat K Balakrishnan. SC Morcha district president Biju is also under consideration. The BJP leadership is confident that the byelection might pave way for party’s entry into the state assembly through Palakkad.