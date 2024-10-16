Kerala Maritime Board’s cruise vessel between Kollam, Maldives in the offing

KOLLAM: The Kerala Maritime Board is set to introduce cruise vessel services between Kollam Port and the Maldives, aiming to boost tourism and strengthen economic ties between Kerala and the island nation. According to the board, two cruise vessels-one with a capacity of 100 passengers and another with 15- will operate from Kollam Port to the Maldives.

The board hopes the initiative will create new economic opportunities. The service will be run by private operators, with the board providing infrastructure and logistical support. An official from the Maritime Board confirmed that two private entities from Kerala have submitted proposals to start the cruise services from Kollam.

“As far as the Maritime Board is concerned, we have the necessary infrastructure and logistics in place for cruise operations. We have received proposals for two vessels: one accommodating 100 passengers and another 15 passengers. These cruises will transport people between Kollam Port and the Maldives, fostering both tourism and business. We believe that increased movement of people will inevitably boost economic exchanges between the two regions,” a senior official said.