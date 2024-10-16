Kerala police to roll out anti-drone system by December

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police, in response to the increasing use of drones for sabotage activities, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (IIST) to develop an anti-drone system aimed at neutralising hostile drones that pose a threat to vital security installations.

According to highly-placed sources, the anti-drone system is expected to be operational by December and will be handed over to the Drone Forensic Lab and Research Centre for deployment. The IIST is providing full technical support for the project, while the police are covering the associated expenses.

The anti-drone system will utilise the ‘GPS spoofing’ tactic to redirect hostile drones away from high-security zones and VVIP areas to a designated location. This approach is designed to counter the use of GPS or other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) by new-generation drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to navigate to their intended targets and return after completing their tasks.