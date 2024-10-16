Kerala police to roll out anti-drone system by December

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police, in response to the increasing use of drones for sabotage activities, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (IIST) to develop an anti-drone system aimed at neutralising hostile drones that pose a threat to vital security installations.
According to highly-placed sources, the anti-drone system is expected to be operational by December and will be handed over to the Drone Forensic Lab and Research Centre for deployment. The IIST is providing full technical support for the project, while the police are covering the associated expenses.
The anti-drone system will utilise the ‘GPS spoofing’ tactic to redirect hostile drones away from high-security zones and VVIP areas to a designated location. This approach is designed to counter the use of GPS or other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) by new-generation drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to navigate to their intended targets and return after completing their tasks.
The GPS spoofing technique involves sending stronger radio frequency signals to the target drones, overpowering the GPS/GNSS signals. By mimicking GPS signals and altering the GPS coordinates in real time, the spoofers can gain control of the drones and direct them to land at a specific location of choice.
The decision to develop this anti-drone system comes as a response to the surge in the use of drones for warfare and sabotage activities, particularly in conflict zones such as Ukraine, Lebanon, and Gaza. The low production costs of drones have contributed to their increased role in warfare and sabotage, prompting law enforcement agencies worldwide to develop their own countermeasures. The state police’s proactive approach in developing this anti-drone system aligns with the global trend of addressing the potential misuse of drones.
In addition to collaborating with the IIST, the police are also working with a startup to develop an advanced mobile drone jammer system capable of detecting drones within a five-kilometre range and neutralising them within 500 metres.
Efforts are also underway to develop a directional jammer or drone jammer gun to mitigate the threats posed by hostile drones.