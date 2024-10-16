Sanju Samson eyeing Test spot after T20I blitz

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh from sparkling centuries in the T20I series against Bangladesh and the preceding Duleep Trophy, star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is eyeing a spot in the Test team. Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Sanju expressed excitement over the possibility.

He said the national team management has advised him to perform well in the Ranji Trophy to strengthen his Test chances as the selectors have been keeping a close watch.

“There is a possibility of being considered for the Test team. That’s why I have been advised to perform well in Ranji,” Sanju said on a day the Kerala Cricket Association named him in the state team for the second Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.

On his performance against Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain, Sanju said that he had decided to hit out wherever he bowled. “The balls came right into my zone. After the first six, I just kept going. It’s always been my dream to hit five or six sixes in an over, and I finally did it,” Sanju said.

He said the team management encourages taking risks. “In the past, I used to wonder if I should continue attacking after hitting a couple of sixes. Now, the management encourages taking risks. If the next ball is a six-worthy delivery, we are told to go for it, not hold back,” he said.

He further said that he faced pressure following below-par performances in the Sri Lanka series and the first two matches against Bangladesh.

“I wasn’t able to score well in the first two games, so the pressure was on in the third match. But I knew I was in form, and once I got past the initial three overs, I started playing freely,” Sanju said.