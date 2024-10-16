Shibin murder: Kerala HC awards life term to seven IUML workers

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to seven convicts owing allegiance to the IUML in a case relating to the murder of DYFI activist C K Shibin of Thooneri in Nadapuram on January 22, 2015. The court awarded life term to the first accused Ismail, second accused Muneer, fourth accused Siddique, the fifth accused Muhammed Anees, sixth accused Shuhaib, 15th accused Jasim and the 16th accused Samad.

The court also directed them to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. Out of the fine realised, Rs 5 lakh shall be paid to the parents and the balance shall be paid equally to those injured.

The Bench passed the order on the appeals filed by the state government and Shibin’s parents against the order of the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court acquitting all accused persons in the case. The police produced six accused persons before the court. The first accused is absconding.

The court made it clear that as per Section 392 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, there does not impede pronouncing the judgment in the case in the absence of the first accused.

Prosecution case

The prosecution case was that Shibin, 19, was murdered by an armed gang allegedly owing allegiance to the IUML on January 22, 2015. The Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) had acquitted all 17 accused in 2016 on the ground that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt